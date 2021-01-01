Kohler K-1165-W1 Sunward 72" Drop In Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain and Bask White Tub Soaking Drop-In

Kohler K-1165-W1 Sunward 72" Drop In Soaking Tub with Reversible Drain and Bask Kohler K-1165-W1 Features:Installs in a drop in configurationBuilt of AcrylicDrain can be placed on the right or leftTub comes standard with molded lumbar support and armrestsTextured bottom surface helps reduce slippingSoaking tub - provides the user with a soothing and relaxing bathing experienceDoes not include drain assemblyCovered under Kohler's limited one year warrantyKohler K-1165-W1 Technologies:Acrylic: Strong, flex-resistant material with a smooth finish that is easy to clean and resists chipping and cracking.Bask: Bask heated surfaces warm the neck and back in addition to the bathwater, creating a spa-like environment. Three temperature settings allow for the ultimate in bathing relaxation.Kohler K-1165-W1 Specifications:Length: 72"Width: 42"Height: 21"Capacity (Gallons): 75Water Depth: 15"Frequency: 60Amperage: 15Voltage: 120Variations of K-1165-W1:K-1165: soaking bath version of this tubK-1164-G: bubblemassage air bath version of this tubK-1164-GW: bubblemassage air bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1164: whirlpool version of this tubK-1164-H: whirlpool and heater version of this tubK-1164-W1: whirlpool and bask heated surface version of this tub Drop-In White