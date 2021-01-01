Kohler K-1164-S1 Sunward 72" Drop In Whirlpool Bath Tub with Left Drain White Tub Whirlpool Drop-In

Kohler K-1164-S1 Sunward 72" Drop In Whirlpool Bath Tub with Left Drain Product Features:Kohler tubs are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installationAll jets are fully adjustable for water intensity and direction of flowJets can be turned off completelyFinger pads on outer ring for easy adjustmentShallow recess for ease of cleaningTub constructed of ExoCrylic - provides easier installation through the lighter weight materialWhirlpool hydrotherapy tub - provides one of the most relaxing and invigorating bath experiences availableStretch out and soak in a bed of bubblesBuilt-in back support encourages you to fully sink into the bathing experienceSingle-speed whirlpool with 6 fully adjustable color-matched jets offers optimum performance and valueHydromassage flow and direction that can be controlled at each jetDrop In installation type - delivering a smooth and sleek appearanceTub comes standard with molded lumbar support and armrests, furthering the users comfortA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageProduct Technologies / Benefits:Material - ExoCrylic: Kohler Baths constructed of ExoCrylic material are 30% lighter and offer an easier, mortar-less installation, as well as using 90% fewer volatile organic compounds produced during manufacturing.Whirlpool Tubs: Kohler Whirlpool tubs are designed to deliver powerful jets of water and air that are fully adjustable in direction and massage intensity, thus allowing your own personal massage.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 20" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 42" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 72" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 23-1/2" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 55-1/4" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 32" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 64-1/2" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 15" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 110 gallonsDrain Location: 32Pump Voltage: 120 VPump Amperage: 7-1/2 AVariations of K-1164-S1:K-1165-S1: soaking bath version of this tubK-1165-S1W: soaking bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1164-S1G: bubblemassage air bath version of this tubK-1164-S1GW: bubblemassage air bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1164-S1H: whirlpool and heater version of this tubK-1164-S1W: whirlpool and bask heated surface version of this tubWith everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Drop-In White