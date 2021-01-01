Kohler K-1123-W1 Archer 60" Drop In Soaking Bath Tub with Bask Heating and Reversible Drain White Tub Soaking Drop-In

Kohler K-1123-W1 Archer 60" Drop In Soaking Bath Tub with Bask Heating and Reversible Drain Product Features:Kohler tubs are fully covered under warranty for up to a year after installationTub constructed of acrylic - delivering elegance and dependabilityDrop In installation type - delivering a smooth and sleek appearanceTub comes standard with molded lumbar support and armrests, furthering the users comfortA textured slip-resistant bottom takes the worry out of slipping and sliding as you move about the tubEquipped with an overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the American's with Disabilities ActProduct Technologies / Benefits:Material - Acrylic: A strong, flex resistant material with a smooth finish that resists chipping and cracking, as well as being easy to clean.Bask: Heated surfaces that warm your neck and back, creating a spa-like environment. Bask equipped tubs allow you to choose one of three temperature settings for the ultimate in relaxation.Comfort Depth: Convenient 19" step-over height.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 19" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 32" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 60" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 19-11/16" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 45-1/8" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 25-5/16" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 52-3/4" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 15" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 58 gallonsDrain Location: ReversibleDrop In Cutout Required: 58-1/2" x 30-1/2"Variations of K-1123-W1:K-1123: soaking bath version of this tubK-1122-G: bubblemassage air bath version of this tubK-1122-GW: bubblemassage air bath and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1122-VB: vibracoustic version of this tubK-1122-VBW: vibracoustic and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1122: whirlpool version of this tubK-1122-H: whirlpool and heater version of this tubK-1122-W1: whirlpool and bask heated surface version of this tubK-1122-XHG: whirlpool and bubblemassage air bath version of this tubWith everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Drop-In White