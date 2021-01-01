Kohler K-1122-XGHLA Archer 60" Three Wall Alcove Acrylic Air/Whirlpool Tub with Left Drain and Overflow - Comfort Depth Design White Tub Air /

Kohler K-1122-XGHLA Archer 60" Three Wall Alcove Acrylic Air/Whirlpool Tub with Left Drain and Overflow - Comfort Depth Design This Archer bath offers both a relaxing whirlpool hydromassage and a soothing heated BubbleMassage, with each experience controlled independently. Whirlpool jets relax away the day's tension as you surround your body in a cushion of heated massaging bubbles delivering a blissfully warm and invigorating full body massage. This bath has a low step over height while allowing deep, comfortable soaking.Kohler K-1122-XGHLA Features:Molded lumbar support offers extra comfortSelf cleaning purge cycles remove residual water from channels 118 air jets release thousands of heated bubbles that surround and support the body in a warm massageVariable speed blower lets you adjust heated BubbleMassage massage intensity to 18 levelsSingle speed whirlpool revitalizes sore muscles8 fully adjustable whirlpool jets allow users to customize hydromassage flow and direction at each jetMolded lumbar support offers extra comfort while bathingSlotted overflow allows for deep soakingIntegral apron and flange helps prevent water from seeping behind wall and simplifies alcove installationKohler K-1122-XGHLA Benefits and Technologies:BubbleMassage: BubbleMassage hydrotherapy delivers thousands of bubbles that thoroughly support and massage your body for an invigorating, blissful experience. The strategic placement of the BubbleMassage air jets on the lower perimeter of the bath create a luxurious bathing experience that stimulates the release of muscle tension and helps center the mindComfort Depth: Provides the depth and comfort of a standard soaking tub for a long relaxing, cleansing soaks but offers a convenient 19" step over heightK-1122-XGHLA Specifications:Overall Height: 20-1/4" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 60" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 32" (back to front of tub)Basin Length: 45-1/8" (left to right of bottom basin)Basin Width: 19-11/16" (front to back of bottom basin)Basin Depth: 18-15/16" (bottom of basin to tub rim)Maximum Water Capacity: 58 gallonsWater Depth: 18-15/16"Frequency: 60 HzAmperage: 120 ANumber of Jets: 118Drain Connections: 1-1/2" Alcove White