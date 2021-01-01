Kohler K-10327-G Forte 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head with MasterClean and Katalyst Air-Induction Spray Technology Vibrant Brushed Nickel

Kohler K-10327-G Forte 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head with MasterClean and Katalyst Air-Induction Spray Technology Conservation doesn't have to mean sacrifice. The Forte transitionally-styled 2.0 GPM showerhead utilizes Katalyst air induction technology to deliver an invigorating spray experience while saving up to 20% water consumption.Kohler K-10327-G Features:Covered under Kohler's limited lifetime warrantyOptimized spray face for maximum performanceSingle-function shower head with 48 nozzle 5-1/2" (140mm) diameter spray faceCoordinates with products from the Forte line seamlesslyMasterClean spray nozzles to prohibit mineral build-up for easy cleaning1/2" - 14 NPT connectionShower arm and flange not includedKohler K-10327-G Technologies and Benefits:Katalyst™: Rain head shower heads feature Katalyst™ technology, a revolutionary air induction system that makes each drop feel bigger and perform better. Available in three styles and a range of sizes and finishes, Rain head showerheads deliver complete, even coverage.MasterClean™: MasterClean™ spray face features an easy-to-clean surface that withstands mineral buildup.Kohler K-10327-G Specifications:Shower Head Width: 5-1/2" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 4-11/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate (GPM): 1.75 (gallons-per-minute) Single Function Vibrant Brushed Nickel