Kohler K-10215-4 /K-2214 Ladena 18-3/8" Undermount Bathroom Sink with Overflow and Forte Single Hole Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Sink Features:Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertopCovered under Kohler's 1 year limited sink warrantyConstructed from vitreous china providing a classic look and feelUnique, oblong shape and clean lines evoke casual eleganceGreat choice to complement both traditional and modern bathroomsUndermount installation delivers the classic look and feel to any bathroomCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain - works in tandem with the primary to prevent an overflow or spillageAll hardware needed for installation includedSink Technologies / Benefits:Undermount Sinks: Create a seamless counter-to-basin transition. Sleek styles and ease of cleaning are what makes these the preferred design choice.Sink Specifications:Overall Length: 20-7/8" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 14-3/8" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Height: 8-1/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Basin Width: 11-5/8" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 18-3/8" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 4-5/8" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: UndermountNumber of Faucet Holes: 0Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4"Variations:K-2214: This modelK-2215: 20-1/2" version of this modelFaucet Features:Fully covered under Kohler's limited lifetime faucet warrantyFaucet body constructed of solid brassKohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing - exceeding industry standards for durabilityWith stylish sculpted silhouettes, Forte faucets complement both classic and contemporary décorFeaturing an amazing arching spout and ease of controlSmooth single handle operationMetal pop-up drain assembly includedIncludes escutcheon (cover plate) for sinks with 3 faucet holesADA compliantLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsWaterSense-labeled Faucet- uses at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guidelinesFeatures and extra-secure mounting assemblyAll hardware needed for mounting is includedFaucet Technologies / Benefits:WaterSense/Eco-Performance: To help make a difference on a global scale and further its role as industry leaders in eco-performance practices, Kohler has established partnerships with a number of environmental organizations, including WaterSense. Many Kohler faucets are equipped with low-flow aerators; meaning they use less water, while continuing to meet superior performance standards. Faucet Specifications:Overall Height: 8-1/8" (measured from the counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/8" (measured from the counter top to the spout's outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/8" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of the spout's outlet)Faucet mounts in a single hole configurationNumber of Holes Required for Installation: 1Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Thickness of Mounting Deck: 2-1/2"1 handle included with faucetFaucet Variations:K-10215-4 : This modelK-10216-4: This model with plastic drainK-10217-4 : Vessel (taller) version of this modelWith everything that Kohler does it lives on the leading edge of design and technology, while maintaining a constant level of quality regardless of price. Kohler sets the standard of excellence in its field, and yet is constantly striving to improve.From sustainable products in the kitchen and bath, to engines for lawn tractors and generators, to power systems that protect data centers and urban landscapes all over the world; this is what the Kohler Company is all about. Combination Polished Chrome