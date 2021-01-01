From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9500 Alma 4 Light 16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9500 Alma 4 Light 16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed From metal(4) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 13-1/2"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 5.87 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 160 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsLumens: 420Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: C35Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Oil Rubbed Bronze