JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9033 JYL Marc 2 Light 15" Wide LED Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents Chrome / White Indoor Lighting Ceiling
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9033 JYL Marc 2 Light 15" Wide LED Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a linen shade(2) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included ETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 30 day manufacturer warranty for defects onlyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 4.18 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 15"Shade Depth: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 80 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsLumens: 420Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: C35Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIBulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Chrome / White