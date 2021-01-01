JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9019 Allison 3 Light 15" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Antiqued Silver / Cream Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9019 Allison 3 Light 15" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Features Neutral-toned wood beads and a glam gold finish accentuate this beaded fixture Compatible with any 9W LED or 40W Type "B" or 13W CFL Constructed from metal Comes with a wood beaded bowl shade (3) 4 watt candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included Capable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbs UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 12-1/2" Width: 15" Depth: 15" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 12 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 watts Lumens: 420 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Type: LED Color Temperature: 2700K Bulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Antiqued Silver / Cream