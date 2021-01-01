From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7464 4 Light 17" Wide LED Drum Chandelier with Crystal Accents Black / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7464 4 Light 17" Wide LED Drum Chandelier with Crystal Accents FeaturesConstructed from metal and acrylicDecorated with crystal accents(4) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included Vintage Edison bulbs includedETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 30 day manufacturer warranty for defects onlyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-3/4"Minimum Height: 21-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 51-3/4"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 7.7 lbsShade Height: 8"Shade Width: 17"Shade Depth: 17"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 160 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsLumens: 420Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: C35Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIBulbs Included: Yes Black / Clear