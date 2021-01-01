JONATHAN Y JYL7462A Rover 7" Adjustable Arm Metal Wall Sconce Classic,Glam,Industrial,Transitional 2700K LED 4W Bulbs for Bedroom Livingroom Bathroom Hallway, 7", Black

With an adjustable arm and easily focused metal shade, this sconce is the perfect solution for bedside lighting - no nightstands required For added luxury, have your electrician install a switch below each light so you don't have to get out of bed to turn it on or off. When space is limited, they also make for excellent focused lighting, such as over bulky wall art, or above a vanity mirror. With LED compatibility, you'll rarely have to reach up to change the bulb. Finished in black, the metal body would suit any color palette As this fixture must be hardwired, we recommend a professional electrician manage installation 4W LED bulb included Takes one bulb and compatible with any 9W LED or 40W TYPE "A" or 13W CFL; ETL Listed, Weight: 1.87 Pounds, Manufacturer: JONATHAN Y