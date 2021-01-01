From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7425 June 3 Light 27" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7425 June 3 Light 27" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesCompatible with any 9W LED or 40W Type "A" or 13W CFLConstructed from metalComes with metal warehouse shades(3) 25 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs included Vintage Edison bulbs includedCapable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Width: 26-1/2"Extension: 9-3/4"Shade Height: 2-1/2"Shade Width: 7-7/8"Shade Depth: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsLumens: 200Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST58Bulb Type: IncandescentColor Temperature: 2200KBulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Chrome