JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7423 June Single Light 8" Tall Bathroom Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7423 June Single Light 8" Tall Bathroom Sconce
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7423 June Single Light 8" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesCompatible with any 9W LED or 40W Type "A" or 13W CFLConstructed from metalComes with a metal warehouse shade(1) 25 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included Vintage Edison bulb includedCapable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Width: 7-3/4"Extension: 9-3/4"Shade Height: 2-1/2"Shade Width: 7-7/8"Shade Depth: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 25 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsLumens: 200Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST58Bulb Type: IncandescentColor Temperature: 2200KBulb Included: Yes Bathroom Sconce Chrome