From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL6003 Barnes Single Light 24" Tall LED Swing Arm Desk Lamp Black / Brass Gold Lamps Desk Lamps
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL6003 Barnes Single Light 24" Tall LED Swing Arm Desk Lamp FeaturesPlugs into the wall using the 60" silk-wrapped cordConstructed from metalIncludes a powder-coated metal shade lined with a brass interior to reflect light(1) 60 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included On / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 7"Depth: 15-1/2"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 5-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulb Included: Yes Black / Brass Gold