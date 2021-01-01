From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL4014 Astor Single Light 29" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp Set of (2) Clear / Chrome Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL4014 Astor Single Light 29" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp Set of (2) FeaturesPlugs into the wall using the 72" silk-wrapped cordConstructed from glassIncludes a 100% cotton hardback shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included On / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 29"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Shade Height: 11"Shade Width: 17"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulb Included: Yes Clear / Chrome