JONATHAN Y JYL3554A Coco Prism Vintage Metal/Glass Classic Glam LED Vanity Light, Chrome Dimmable for Kitchen Hallway Bathroom Stairwell, 3 Bulb

[QUALITY CONSTRUCTION]: Ceiling light fixtures are commonly used as general lighting in the center of a bedroom, kitchen, living room, hallway, bathroom, or closet. Ceiling lights are available in amazing variety, from traditional lanterns to mini-chandeliers, modern drum shades, industrial lighting and ultra-contemporary styles. Replacing old, outdated ceiling lights is a fast and affordable way to update every room of your home. Choose a flush-mount light fixture for low ceilings; for spaces taller than eight feet, our semi-flush ceiling lights feature the latest trends. [ENERGY-SAVING LED BULBS INCLUDED]: Eco-friendly LED bulbs are included with every light fixture. If your home has LED-compatible dimmer switches, simply replace the bulb in your light fixture with a dimmable LED bulb. All of our lighting is ETL Listed and meets 120-volt UL standards for safety and quality. Professional installation is recommended for all ceiling light fixtures. [SATISFACTION GUARANTEED]: Every JONATHAN Y design is created with uncompromising attention to detail, using only the highest quality components. We proudly stand behind all of our products - if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase, please return it within 30 days for a full refund. Based in Soho, New York, designer Jonathan and his talented team of professionals create affordable home decor with high-end designer styling. Replace outdated wall sconces or vanity lights with this retro-inspired classic for an instant glam makeover Our light fixtures work with LED-compatible dimmers; professional installation is recommended, Weight: 6.05 Pounds, Manufacturer: JONATHAN Y