JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL2068-SET2 Caterina 32" Tall LED Vase Table Lamp Champagne Lamps Table Lamps
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL2068-SET2 Caterina 32" Tall LED Vase Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed From glassIncludes faux silk tapered shades(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included Rotary switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 15"Product Weight: 11.44 lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 15"Shade Depth: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIBulb Included: Yes Champagne