From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL2002A Olivia Single Light 26-1/2" Tall LED Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade Silver / Ivory Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL2002A Olivia Single Light 26-1/2" Tall LED Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade Features100% cotton hardback shadeIncludes (1) 12 watt medium (E26) LED bulbFixture includes on / off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 26-1/2"Width: 14"Cord Length: 60"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 12"Shade Diameter: 14"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Watts Per Bulb: 12 wattsWattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K Silver / Ivory