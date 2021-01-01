From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL1091A Atomic 27" Tall LED Table Lamp Oil Rubbed Bronze Lamps Table Lamps
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL1091A Atomic 27" Tall LED Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metal and marbleIncludes (1) eco-friendly 4 watt Medium (E26) base bulbVintage Edison bulb includedOn / Off switchRated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 26-3/4"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 5.28 lbsShade Height: 11"Shade Width: 10"Shade Depth: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsLumens: 420Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST58Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIBulb Included: Yes Oil Rubbed Bronze