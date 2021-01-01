From jonathan y lighting
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL1029C Colette Single Light 20" Tall LED Vase Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade Amalfi Blue Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL1029C Colette Single Light 20" Tall LED Vase Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade FeaturesClassic hardback cotton shadeIncludes (1) 9 watt medium (E26) LED bulbProduct features on / off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 10"Cord Length: 60"Shade Height: 8-1/2"Shade Width: 10"Shade Diameter: 10"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G40Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 420Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 9 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K Amalfi Blue