From heat river tech ltd

JX connector 10PCS SMA female Jack Connector Crimp For RG8 RG213 RG214 LMR400 RG165 Straight Nickelplated Fast shipping

$13.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

JX connector 10PCS SMA female Jack Connector Crimp For RG8 RG213.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com