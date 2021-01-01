GE JVM7195K 30 Inch Wide 1.9 Cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave with Four-Speed 400 CFM External Venting System and Steam Clean Feature White Cooking

GE JVM7195K 30 Inch Wide 1.9 Cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave with Four-Speed 400 CFM External Venting System and Steam Clean Feature Features: Four-speed 400 CFM venting system with boost function quickly removes smoke, odors and other vapors from the area Indicator light signals when charcoal filter needs to be replaced The melt feature allows you to melt butter, chocolate, caramel and cheese without the worry of accidentally burning these items With the weight defrost option, all you have to do is enter the weight of the food and the microwave will automatically select the time and power level that's ideal for defrosting Simple and easy-to-read electronic cooking controls with preprogrammed power and time settings for popular food and beverage items Recessed glass turntable allows more room for dishes and plates than a conventional turntable and comes with on/off controls Ten different power levels offer versatile cooking options An automatic fan feature protects the microwave from too much rising heat from the cooktop below it and automatically turns on if it senses too much heat A cooktop light illuminates the cooking area below and has two different brightness settings Product Technologies: Steam Clean: Easy-to-clean enamel interior and steam clean functionality make this microwave extremely easy to clean even the toughest baked on messes. Sensor Cooking Controls: Sensor cooking controls automatically adjust time and power levels to ensure optimal cooking results. Specifications: Wattage: 1000 Bulb Type: Incandescent Convection: No CFM: 400 Duct Size: 3-1/4" x 10" Duct Discharge: Horizontal, Vertical Motor Type: Dual Centrifugal Product Weight: 55 lbs Turntable Diameter: 14-1/4" Depth: 15-1/2" Height: 16-1/2" Width: 29-3/4" Cutout Depth: 15-1/2" Cutout Height: 16-1/2" Cutout Width: 30" Product Variations: JNM7196K: 30 Inch Wide 1.9 Cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave with Four-Speed 400 CFM Recirculating Venting System and Steam Clean Feature JVM7195K (This Model): 30 Inch Wide 1.9 Cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave with Four-Speed 400 CFM External Venting System and Steam Clean Feature Over the Range Microwaves White