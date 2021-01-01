Jusy Heavy Duty Protection Case For Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Case With Kickstand 15Ft Military Grade Drop Tested Dual Layer Protective Cover Compatible.

Material: Tpu Brand: Jusy Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Screen Size: 6.9 Inches? 360° Rotable Kickstand? Built-In Ring Style Kickstand Can Rotate 360°, Easy To Rotate And Sturdy On The Case. Gives You The Convenience To Watch Videos And Movies Hands-Free With Desired Comfort And Stability. Compatible With Magnetic Car Mounts?Built-In Metal Magnetic Sheet For Stable Adsorption, Which Can Be Directly Adsorbed To The Magnetic Car Mount Holder For Navigation When Driving. Screen And Camera Protection'the Raised Bezels (0.08 Inch) Allows You To Put Your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Phone Case On Flat Surface Without Scratching The Screen And Camera.30 Days Money Back Guarantee?Jusy Team Offer 7 24 Hours Customer Service, You Can Return And Get 100% Refund In Case The Purchasing Is Not Satisfactory For Any Reason, You Have No Risk To Try And We Will Provide You The Best Service.