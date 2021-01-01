Jusy Case For Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Case With Bottle Opener Style Kickstand, Support Car Magnetic Bracket, Heavy Duty Protection Dual Layer Cover.

Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane Brand: Jusy Color: Red Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra? Multifunction Kickstand?#1 Built-In Bottle Opener Style Kickstand Can Rotate 360°, You Will Easy To Open Beer In Anytime, Let You Draw Cheers From Your Friends. #2 Built-In Magnetic Plate, Which Can Be Directly Adsorbed To The Magnetic Car Mount Holder For Navigation When Driving. Dual Layer Protection Design?Hard Pc + Soft Tpu Two-In-One Design Makes You Feel Comfortable:#1 You Dont Feel Too Weight When Used, And Is Easy To Install And Remove From Your Note 20 Ultra. #2 It Can Provide All Around Military-Grade Protection And Shock Absorption, Protect Your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra From Drops, Scratches And Bumps. Screen And Camera Protection'the Raised Bezels (0.08 Inch) Allows You To Put Your Samsung Note 20 Ultra Case On Flat Surface Without Scratching The Screen And Camera.30 Days Money Back Guarantee?Jusy Team O