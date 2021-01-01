From allmodern
Justine 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant
Advertisement
This retro pendant gets a modern twist making it a perfect addition to a mid-century modern or minimalist home. Hanging from a round canopy and adjustable downrod is a metallic dome shade with a final that showcases a stacked and flared look. In the shade is a frosted glass cylinder that houses a 60W bulb (not included), and will diffuse the light throughout your space. This pendant can be installed on a sloped ceiling and a dimmer switch, making it a must-have. Finish: White