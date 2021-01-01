Justina Blakeney x Loloi Chalos Collection CHA-07 Charcoal / Fiesta, Contemporary Area Rug, 5'-5" x 7'-6"

Conceptualized by the highly celebrated design aficionado Justina Blakeney for Loloi. The designs from the Chalos collection offer unique and imaginative motifs that captures attention, effortlessly reinvigorating and harmonizing any decor space. Durable in construction, the Chalos collection is power loomed of polyester. Offers long life, maintaining its texture, color, and overall beauty for years to come. An exemplar representation of contemporary design, these rugs exude a sophisticated and refined impression that is highly versatile. This design manifests a luxurious and sophisticated mood that's highly versitile with its charcoal, fiesta color(s). These power loomed designs are intricately crafted using cutting edge technology that allows for durability and detail that can't be replicated by hand. Polypropylene backing, rug pad recommended to prevent slipping.