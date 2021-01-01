Justina Blakeney P0804 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Beige (PSETP0804BEMLPIL1)

The Justina Blakeney P0804 Accent Pillow by Loloi enhances any environment it is placed in using a simple design with striking execution. Hand-stitched by artisans in India, it incorporates a subtle striped pattern across its blended fabric front, while the elegant surface woven from wool, cotton, and polyester extends an inviting and comfortable character only enhanced by the bold pom-poms at each corner. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Square. Color: Beige.