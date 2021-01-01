Justina Blakeney P0483 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Cream (PSETP0483IVBLPIL5)

The Justina Blakeney P0483 Accent Pillow by Loloi brings a beautiful, dynamic look to spaces with this design from LA-based Justina Blakeney. With a maximalist approach, she finds inspiration in her California surroundings and combines a mix of patterns, textures, and colors together for a fun collection of pieces. This accent pillow features soft pompoms on each corner, and a layered build allows a pattern to emerge across its front. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream.