Justina Blakeney P0409 Accent Pillow by Loloi - Color: Blue (PSETP0409BBTEPIL3)

The Justina Blakeney P0409 Accent Pillow from Loloi adds a dose of vibrant color to the dÃ©cor of the home. Made entirely of cotton and assembled in India, this pillow accents well with a range of home styles. The surface depicts a repeating, irregular circle pattern with a bright yellow cross and undulating lines within. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Square. Color: Blue.