From loloi
Loloi Justina Blakeney JAMILA JAA-02 Area Rug - Color: Multicolor - Size: 8 ft 6 " x 12 ft
Advertisement
A vibrant and eye-catching way to accent the rooms of your home. The Justina Blakeney JAMILA JAA-02 Area Rug from Loloi stands out in the space with a construction of wool and viscose pile. Made in India with a hooked manufacturing technique, this piece features a series of tight rectangles with a range of colors, while the ends hold a set of soft tassels. Shape: Rectangular. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Multicolor. Additional Color: Ivory with Multi.