Justina Blakeney CASPIA CAP-03-04 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Blue (CAPPCAP-04TE0093D0)

The Justina Blakeney CASPIA CAP-03-04 Area Rug by Loloi is a cool, comfortable addition to spaces that is defined by dense, distinct pile height variations throughout its form. Hand-tufted by artisans, this area rug has a silky soft texture, and the pattern that emerges across its surface evokes a sense of movement while bringing rooms together. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.