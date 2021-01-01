Literature Bookworm Book Reading Gifts Just One More Chapter Floral Book Nerd Flowers Rose Reading Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Just One More Chapter. If you love to read then this reading design is for you. Are you all booked for the weekend? Grab your favorite novel, thriller or book with great adventures or stories to feed your bookworm soul! Great design for bookworms, book nerds and librarians. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only