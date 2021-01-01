Add a little fun with your backyard pool area with this 'Just Keep Swimming' Textual Art on Canvas. This charming wall art features the quote "Just Keep Swimming" on a light blue background. Made ready to hang, this wall decor is perfect for your indoor deck or pool house, not suitable for outdoor use. Pair with their 'Life is Better at the Pool' for a coordinated look. Canvas wall art enhances your space during any time of the year. Solid and durable canvas is ready for hanging.