From one more chapter
One More Chapter Just Book Lovers-Funny Bookworm Library Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Just One More Chapter will make a great gift for book lovers The cute design is suitable for both men and women. For example, you can give it to your child, friends, brothers, sisters, students, and so on.Perfect for birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, New Year gifts, Valentine's day gifts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only