Just add milk introduces natural scientific reactions in a curious and colorful way! Create your own natural science experiments with some at home ingredients. Just add the milk! Learn a brief introduction to surface tension and experiment with other ingredients around the house such as food coloring, soda pop, vinegar, and glue! Create a wonderful display of exploding color and save your tie-dye designs on the sheets of heavy absorbency paper included in the kit (measuring 5-in x 7-in). Create more colorful designs and turn them into mouse pads and window sun-catchers (instructions included). Griddly Games Just Add Milk Science and Art Kit | GRG4000555