From hippo favorite zoo animal africa safari lover
Hippo Favorite Zoo Animal Africa Safari Lover Just A Girl Who Loves Hippos Zookeeper Wildlife Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Graphic says "Just A Girl Who Loves Hippos" and shows a hippo. Awesome for africa safari trip girls, zookeeper and zoo animal lover, who love to see hippos in the zoo. This wildlife Design influences an awesome occasion for zoo trips. Awesome for zoologist and hippo lover, who love the nature and hippo animals. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only