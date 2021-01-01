Best Fox Lifestyle Humor Gifts Just a Girl Who Loves Flower Funny Fox Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cute fox theme flower pattern design with funny saying that will make everyone around you smile. If you are someone who just loves everything about this beautiful animal then this is for you. Be a proud fox lover and make this it your spirit animal. This Funny Just a Girl Who Loves Foxes design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Great trendy styles and novelty graphic for yourself, friends, family, or anyone you love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only