Just a Girl Librarian Apparel Just a Girl in Love with a Librarian Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Just a Girl in Love with a Librarian for women. Librarian girlfriend or wife pink girly design with flowers and hearts. Perfect gift for women whose boyfriend or husband is an awesome Librarian. Are you looking for a cute birthday gift or Christmas gift for Librarians wife or Librarian girlfriend? This funny librarian design is great for your sister, wife, daughter, mom, and girlfriend. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only