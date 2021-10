Add an apex predator to the decor of your modern home with the Jurassic T-Rex Table Lamp from Seletti. The monstrous king of the Cretaceous Period, this T-Rex stands proud on two mighty legs as he lights the surrounding space. Made of resin throughout, it was designed by Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba as a look into animals and humans. From the back to the head is a row of crisp bulbs that provide a welcome glow. Finish: White