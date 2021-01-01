Best Master Furniture Jupiter Lane 31 in. H Gray/Faux Leather Bar Stools (Set of 2) with Silver Base

Reveal this exemplary modern Jupiter Lane bar or counter height stool to your guests. This stool features a medium firm backless cushion with stainless steel base for a great modern touch. Stools comes in 2 different fabric upholstery, faux leather or velvet. Each fabric upholstery has 3-colors to choose from : black, gray, or white. Lastly you can pick what-color finish stainless steel you think best fits with your bar area - gold or silver. With this many options, there should be the right color, size and upholstery to meet your very modern need. Color: Gray/Faux Leather.