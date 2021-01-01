From best master furniture

Best Master Furniture Jupiter Lane 31 in. H Gray/Faux Leather Bar Stools (Set of 2) with Silver Base

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Reveal this exemplary modern Jupiter Lane bar or counter height stool to your guests. This stool features a medium firm backless cushion with stainless steel base for a great modern touch. Stools comes in 2 different fabric upholstery, faux leather or velvet. Each fabric upholstery has 3-colors to choose from : black, gray, or white. Lastly you can pick what-color finish stainless steel you think best fits with your bar area - gold or silver. With this many options, there should be the right color, size and upholstery to meet your very modern need. Color: Gray/Faux Leather.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com