From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Juno 32-in W x 67-in L White with Polished Chrome Trim Acrylic Oval Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub and Faucet Included
Advertisement
Warm, inviting soft curves beckon you to a new style of bathing. Deep, comfortable and truly blissful, the 32-inch wide Juno bathtub is built for the fully immersive experience you’ll remember from your favorite spa. Pure, indulgent luxury with room to really enjoy your down time. Absolute heaven. Wyndham Collection Juno 32-in W x 67-in L White with Polished Chrome Trim Acrylic Oval Center Drain Freestanding Soaking Bathtub and Faucet Included