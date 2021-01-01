Junkie Adapter Canon LPE6 Dummy Battery for Canon Cameras and Black Magic Pocket Camera 4K by Blind Spot

Use with the Junkie to any Canon DSLR or that uses Black Magic Camera that uses the LP-E6 COMPATIBLE CAMERAS - BMPCC4K EOS 5D Mark II EOS 5D Mark III EOS 5DS EOS 5DSR EOS 6D EOS 60D EOS 60Da EOS 7D EOS 7D Mark II EOS 70D EOS 80D and any other camera that uses a LP-E6 battery Allows an external source to your Sony or Black Magic DSLR, instead of relying on the LP-E6 battery, providing an alternative high capacity supply option Perfect companion for the junkie, allowing you to your camera with NP-F batteries to increase shoot time 2.5mm DC barrel*