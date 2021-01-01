Nourison Juniper Terracotta Multicolor Area Rug

Beautiful transitional colors in classically inspired designs are the basis for the area rugs of the Juniper Collection. This colorful collection will dazzle you with design options encompassing French country floral and the geometric patterns of traditional Persian rugs – all reinterpreted with modern flair in softly muted contemporary hues. As enjoyable to live with as they are to behold, these fresh and lovely designs are power-loomed in modern, easy-care fibers to create low-shed, low-pile, serged edge rugs ideal for every room in the house – from living and dining room to bedroom, family room, home office or entryway. Indulge your taste for beauty with this floral Juniper area rug inspired by French country botanical designs. Soft and lovely in transitional tones of terracotta plus blue, green, ivory and rose, this delightful rug brings multi-color interest to your living room, dining room, bedroom or family room, entryway or home office.