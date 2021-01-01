LR Home Juniper Silvery Gray 7 ft. 9 in. Round Dazed Floral Escape Wool Area Rug

Ideal for the customer who is looking for a subtle addition to the space, this piece is ready to make a grand entrance into your home today. This rug has been beautifully hand-loomed to provide your home with a great quality rug made to last for years to come. The floral pattern attracts the eye but is so well-toned that it does not overwhelm the space with its intricate detailing. Whether you place this rug in your living area, entryway, or even bedroom, this rug is perfect for the traditional home. Color: Silvery Gray.