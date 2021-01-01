From national plant network
national PLANT NETWORK 2.5 qt. Juniper Blue Rug Shrub
Ideal as a groundcover in both steep and level areas, Blue Rug prevents erosion, controls weeds, and adds beauty to the landscape. Its low-growing, cascading habit creates a spectacular effect in rock gardens and spills over the edges of retaining walls. Its rich blue-green foliage takes on gorgeous purple shades in winter and bears blackish ornamental fruits. Cold hardy, heat-loving, and drought tolerant, Blue Rug is a problem-solver that thrives in nearly any landscape.