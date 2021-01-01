From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Juniper Cream 2 ft. x 10 ft. Medallion Runner Rug, Ivory
Globally inspired, Mohawk Homes Juniper Area Rug in Cream features a distressed Moroccan medallion motif cast in a cool palette of ivory and light grey. The Juniper offers a subtle bohemian influenced aesthetic that is ideal for any modern dining or living area. Reenergize any room with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed on an environmentally friendly plush canvas of soft and stain resistant EverStrand yarn, a sustainably sourced recycled polyester.