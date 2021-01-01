Fatboy junior - Color: Green (JUN-LGR)

A scaled-down version of the original, the Fatboy junior has its share of modern appeal. Urban. Portable. Malleable, but with angular features, crisp colors and a durable surface.You can sit on it, lay and relax or just lounge on it! Jukka Setala from Finland designed the Fatboy in 1998 as the beanbag from the 21st century. A Fatboy deserves a place in every living and bedroom. Serves a multitude of uses. Select from 20 colors. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Green.