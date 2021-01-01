Puppia Junior B Style Dog Harness, Black, Small

Upgrade your walk swagger with the Puppia Junior B Style Dog Harness. This vest-style harness is ultra-wearable so you can always be ready to hit the neighborhood or your favorite doggy-friendly brew spot. And all the while you can show off your pup’s preppy look with the fashion paw-ward design and bling-tastic logo. Since it’s made with a cotton-polyester blend and 100% cotton lining, it’s comfy enough for everyday wear. Plus, it’s super quick to get your pooch “dressed” with the sturdy plastic buckle clip, and steel D-ring for leashing up without a cinch.