Give your yarn projects a boost of color with Juneberry Breeze Yarn Bee Urban Chic Yarn. This incredible yarn features a mixture of colors of gray and purple that are sure to add a creative flair whenever it is used. Create scarves, blankets, hats, and more! Contents: 78% Acrylic & 22% Cotton Yarn Weight : 3 - Light Recommended Knitting Needles: 4.5mm (USA Size: 7) Knitting Gauge: 22 stitches x 27 rows = 4" x 4" Recommended Crochet Hook: 5mm (USA Size: H-8) Crochet Gauge: 14 single crochet x 20 rows = 4" x 4" Skein Weight: 3.5 ounces Skein Yardage : 275 Yards Care Instructions: Machine wash cold water Dry flat Do not iron Do not bleach Do not dryclean We are aware of the importance of dye lots and make every effort to pull the same dye lot on orders for multiple skeins of yarn; however, we are unable to guarantee all skeins will be the same dye lot.