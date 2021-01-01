Classy Art Juncture Il By Tom Reeves Framed Print Abstract Wall Art 42 in. x 18 in., Brown

Soothing paint strokes, circular motions and the mix of subtle colors with dark popping tones make this an interesting piece of art. It will go great on any wall in your home. Pairs well with this sister piece "Juncture l". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a Dark Chocolate color. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Brown.